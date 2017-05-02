ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Insider M Scot Wingo Sells 15,000 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) insider M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) opened at 11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company’s market capitalization is $307.64 million. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. ChannelAdvisor Corp had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 72,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 79.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 21.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp Company Profile

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

