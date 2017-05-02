Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark Co.

Analysts at Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYOU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company earned $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.87 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Changyou.Com’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/changyou-com-ltd-cyou-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-benchmark-co-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $11,785,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth about $12,228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 179.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 424,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.