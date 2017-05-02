Creative Planning Continues to Hold Position in CGI Group Inc (GIB)

Creative Planning held its stake in CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 1,607.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) opened at 48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. CGI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Group Inc will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on CGI Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

