CEVA (CEVA) Given News Impact Score of 0.31

News articles about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) opened at 37.00 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $794.76 million, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

