Cerus Co. (CERS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen and Company from $9.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s current price.

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) opened at 4.37 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $452.18 million. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 174.76%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider William Mariner Greenman sold 8,786 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $36,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $61,652. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

