CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,242 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,352,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,730,000 after buying an additional 418,601 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 81.96 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,242 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/central-trust-co-reduces-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.