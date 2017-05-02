CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 49 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zoetis by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 41.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Off Wall Street reiterated a “strong sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.12.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

