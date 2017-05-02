CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,699,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,325,208,000 after buying an additional 13,528,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,187,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,295,000 after buying an additional 12,754,839 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,400,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,935,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,438,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) opened at 31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.75 to $31.28 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

