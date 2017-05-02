First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 21.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 48.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at 29.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07 billion.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company earned $480.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Vetr lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.04.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $29,466.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $286,095.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $798,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $370,257 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

