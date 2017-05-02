CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $120,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,057,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,388,000 after buying an additional 3,872,745 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 9,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,220,000 after buying an additional 458,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,273,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,690,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,906,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) opened at 38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

