Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet Co worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 225,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 445.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 161,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co during the third quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 78,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet Co had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business earned $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 32,378 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,089,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,949. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet Co

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

