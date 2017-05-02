Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) opened at 37.85 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet Co had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus started coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director John Balousek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $426,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $22,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $188,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,854 shares of company stock worth $2,994,949 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

