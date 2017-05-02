Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF) Given News Impact Score of 0.01

News articles about Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Fund of Canada Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) opened at 12.42 on Tuesday. Central Fund of Canada Limited has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/central-fund-of-canada-limited-cef-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Central Fund of Canada Limited Company Profile

Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Fund of Canada Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Fund of Canada Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.