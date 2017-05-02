Cempra Inc (CEMP) Trading Up -8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 939,038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm earned $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEMP shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Cempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cempra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Cempra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

In other news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cempra during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cempra by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 985,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cempra during the third quarter worth $9,880,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Cempra during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market cap is $206.95 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

