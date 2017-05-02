Celyad SA (CYAD) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celyad SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) opened at 31.7502 on Tuesday. Celyad SA has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The firm’s market cap is $302.26 million.

About Celyad SA

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

