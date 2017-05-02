Celestica Inc (CLS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.38.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) opened at 19.40 on Monday. Celestica has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/celestica-inc-cls-price-target-increased-to-c20-00-by-analysts-at-scotiabank-updated.html.

In related news, insider Glen Mcintosh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.05, for a total transaction of C$902,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Delbianco sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$314,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,415 shares of company stock worth $3,718,446 in the last three months.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.