Celanese Co. (CE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) opened at 87.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. Celanese has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

In other Celanese news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $204,170.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 114.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celanese by 261.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

