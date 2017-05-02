CDW Corp (CDW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “CDW Corporation offers information technology products and services to business, government, education and healthcare customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Its hardware products comprise network communications, notebooks/mobile devices, data storage, video monitors, printers, desktops and servers as well as NetComm products. The company’s software services include licensing, licensing management, software solutions and services. In addition, it offers configuration services which include virtualization, collaboration, security, mobility, data centre optimization and cloud computing. CDW Corporation is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CDW Corp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of CDW Corp in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CDW Corp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $51.51 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of CDW Corp from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) opened at 59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Corp has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CDW Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CDW Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Corp will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis G. Berger sold 67,800 shares of CDW Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,991,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil B. Fairfield sold 5,323 shares of CDW Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $316,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in CDW Corp by 160.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CDW Corp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,023,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 433,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in CDW Corp by 2,057.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 306,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 292,758 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

