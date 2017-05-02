CBS Co. (CBS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBS. Wunderlich reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Pivotal Research lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) opened at 66.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.66. CBS has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBS will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBS news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,641,770.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,580 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Tu sold 28,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $1,938,422.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,941.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,641 shares of company stock worth $8,741,329 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBS during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CBS during the first quarter worth $157,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBS during the first quarter worth $212,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

