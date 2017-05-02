HP Inc (HPQ) CFO Catherine A. Lesjak Sells 120,000 Shares

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $2,176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 18.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays PLC raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. FBN Securities raised HP from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HP to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,164,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 5.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $510,891,000 after buying an additional 1,561,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HP by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,870,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $339,644,000 after buying an additional 350,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,420,000 after buying an additional 2,614,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

