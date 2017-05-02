Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.1% of Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 102.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s market capitalization is $59.93 billion.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.66.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

