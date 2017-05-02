Analysts Set Carter's, Inc. (CRI) PT at $104.00

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) opened at 90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.35. Carter's has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm earned $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.98 million. Carter's had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter's will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in Carter's by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,946,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter's during the third quarter worth $11,073,000. Rainier Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter's during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 126.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 5.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

