Carpetright plc’s (CPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.87) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Carpetright plc from GBX 227 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.84) in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Carpetright plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Carpetright plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Carpetright plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carpetright plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 249.83 ($3.23).

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) opened at 224.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 151.65 million. Carpetright plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.54.

About Carpetright plc

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

