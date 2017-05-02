Carnival plc (CUK) Director Richard Glasier Sells 6,000 Shares

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Richard Glasier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $349,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,410.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) opened at 62.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.67. Carnival plc has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $62.81.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company earned $3.79 billion during the quarter. Carnival plc had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Carnival plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Carnival plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival plc during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carnival plc by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival plc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival plc during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival plc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival plc Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

