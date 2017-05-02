Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 39.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 167.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $181.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company earned $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich increased their target price on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $42,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,607.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Constance Johnsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $431,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,724. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

