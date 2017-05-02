State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CARBO Ceramics worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 420.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 189.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 299.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) traded down 4.37% on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,842 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm’s market cap is $174.72 million. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post ($3.17) EPS for the current year.

CRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

