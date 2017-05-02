Capstone Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) opened at 244.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $253.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.73. The firm earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 8.98%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post $12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/capstone-asset-management-co-sells-3800-shares-of-northrop-grumman-co-noc-updated.html.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.80 to $185.08 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $54,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $50,116.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,282.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906 shares of company stock valued at $214,055 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.