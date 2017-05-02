Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $3.128 Million Stake in C R Bard Inc (BCR)

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in C R Bard were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard by 28.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) opened at 306.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.14. C R Bard Inc has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $308.41. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.63.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.22. C R Bard had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C R Bard Inc will post $11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. C R Bard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

BCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of C R Bard in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C R Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of C R Bard from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of C R Bard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C R Bard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

In related news, VP John A. Deford sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $1,393,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Collins sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.30, for a total value of $154,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,506 shares of company stock worth $23,412,821. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

