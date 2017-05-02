Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $20.609 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,671,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $790,297,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,941,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,137,000 after buying an additional 9,581,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,340,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business earned $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Citigroup news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 565,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $5,008,759.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,194 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

