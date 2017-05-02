Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $176.7 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $176,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 728.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 696,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after buying an additional 612,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,202,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $335,571,000. Finally, CAM Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $244,252,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 948.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $654.00 and a 52-week high of $954.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.56 and a 200-day moving average of $820.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities set a $950.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.78.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

