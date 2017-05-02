Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a GBX 190 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 307 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.13) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 302 ($3.90) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 374 ($4.83) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.13) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.38 ($3.50).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) opened at 312.90 on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 257.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 363.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.96. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.65 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties and Other. The Earls Court Properties division represents the Company’s interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in ECPL, Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a number of smaller properties in the Earls Court area.

