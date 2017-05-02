Canadian Western Bank’s (CWB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Western Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.81.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) opened at 26.84 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

In related news, Director Robert L. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.22 per share, with a total value of C$31,220.00.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

