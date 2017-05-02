Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Headlines about Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have trended positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resource earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) opened at 31.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company’s market capitalization is $35.57 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Canadian Natural Resource had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

