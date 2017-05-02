E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stake Maintained by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.20 to $77.70 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

