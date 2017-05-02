Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Raised to “Buy” at EuroPacific Canada

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at EuroPacific Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum Company from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KLR Group set a $24.00 target price on Callon Petroleum Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum Company from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. Callon Petroleum Company has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm earned $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Callon Petroleum Company had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 122.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of Callon Petroleum Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quotient Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 25.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

