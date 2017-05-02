Callidus Software (CALD) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.69

News headlines about Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) have been trending very positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Callidus Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) opened at 21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.37 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Callidus Software has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. Callidus Software had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Callidus Software’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callidus Software will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALD shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Callidus Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callidus Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $141,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leslie Stretch sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,165,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

