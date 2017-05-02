Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News headlines about Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have trended very positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caladrius Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) opened at 4.8614 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company earned $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Caladrius Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.36% and a negative return on equity of 270.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post ($3.14) EPS for the current year.

CLBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Eric Wei sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $38,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, formerly NeoStem, Inc, through its subsidiary, PCT, LLC, a Caladrius Company (PCT), provides development and manufacturing services to the cell therapy industry (which includes cell-based gene therapy). PCT specializes in cell and cell-based gene therapies. PCT offers development and manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, cell and tissue processing, logistics, storage and distribution and engineering solutions to clients with therapeutic candidates at all stages of development.

