CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 25 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CA were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CA by 12.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 216,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 32.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

