C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News articles about C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 72.55 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/c-h-robinson-worldwide-chrw-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 24,306 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,970.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 2,650 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $200,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.