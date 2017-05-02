TriNet Group Inc (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 25,800 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 25,800 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $723,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,458.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) opened at 29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 270.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriNet Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 26,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

