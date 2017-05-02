Bunge Ltd (BG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business earned $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) opened at 77.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.04. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $82.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Bunge news, CEO Soren Schroder sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kabbes sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $47,410.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

