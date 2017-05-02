BT Group plc (BT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband and internet products and services and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of four lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Retail, BT Wholesale and Openreach. British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BT. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.23) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities reduced their target price on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 440 ($5.68) to GBX 360 ($4.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.49) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.26) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.12.

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) opened at 19.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BT Group plc (BT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bt-group-plc-bt-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in BT Group plc by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 553,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BT Group plc by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BT Group plc by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 227,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BT Group plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BT Group plc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 163,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group plc

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BT Group plc (BT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.