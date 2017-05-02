Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.72 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) opened at 18.01 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson bought 6,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $718,857.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,680,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,316,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 488,484 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,034,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 606,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,790,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

