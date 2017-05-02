Brokerages Expect Domtar Corp (UFS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.21. Domtar Corp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar Corp.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar Corp had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Domtar Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/brokerages-expect-domtar-corp-ufs-to-announce-0-30-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) opened at 37.52 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Domtar Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

In other news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of Domtar Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,278,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Domtar Corp by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,081,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,413,000 after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter worth $23,553,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Domtar Corp by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 437,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Domtar Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,293,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,667,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter worth $7,780,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar Corp

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domtar Corp (UFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.