Brokerages Expect Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bemis Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.63. Bemis Company posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis Company will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bemis Company.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $988 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 target price on Bemis Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Bemis Company has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,483.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bemis Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bemis Company during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bemis Company during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Bemis Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 134,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Bemis Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bemis Company Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

