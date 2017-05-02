Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $109,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Vetr upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.64 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.12 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $463,819.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,574.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

