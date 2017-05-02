Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.51

Press coverage about Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bright Horizons Family Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 75.99 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $78.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bright-horizons-family-solutions-bfam-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-51-updated.html.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $71,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock worth $6,204,432. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.