Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Briggs & Stratton Co. had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $597 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Briggs & Stratton Co. updated its FY17 guidance to $1.31-1.46 EPS.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) opened at 24.97 on Tuesday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Briggs & Stratton Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Briggs & Stratton Co. news, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $102,239.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,659 shares in the company, valued at $489,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harold L. Redman sold 22,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $492,055.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,476.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Co. Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

