Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) opened at 12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm’s market cap is $574.94 million.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.45 million. Bridgepoint Education had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 13.6% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,362,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 293,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgepoint Education

