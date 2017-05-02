Braskem SA (BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,013 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 1,310,936 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) opened at 21.57 on Tuesday. Braskem SA has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.59 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braskem SA by 133.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 197,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the third quarter worth about $12,212,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in Braskem SA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 326,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Braskem SA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/braskem-sa-bak-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Braskem SA

Braskem SA produces thermoplastic resins. The Company’s segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.